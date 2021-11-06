Rajasthan: 11-yr-old killed in freak firecracker accident

Jaipur, Nov 6 In a freak incident, an 11-year-old boy lost his life in Jhunjhunu district by a steel tumbler which pierced his body while he was igniting a cracker in it.

The incident took place on Friday, when Lakshya Yadav was celebrating Diwali with his friends. He was burning crackers inside a steel tumbler which bursted instantly with steel splinters piercing his chest.

On hearing the commotion, the family members came out and rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, family members have not lodged any complaint.

