Rajasthan: 11-yr-old killed in freak firecracker accident
By IANS | Published: November 6, 2021 02:30 PM2021-11-06T14:30:05+5:302021-11-06T14:45:06+5:30
Jaipur, Nov 6 In a freak incident, an 11-year-old boy lost his life in Jhunjhunu district by a ...
Jaipur, Nov 6 In a freak incident, an 11-year-old boy lost his life in Jhunjhunu district by a steel tumbler which pierced his body while he was igniting a cracker in it.
The incident took place on Friday, when Lakshya Yadav was celebrating Diwali with his friends. He was burning crackers inside a steel tumbler which bursted instantly with steel splinters piercing his chest.
On hearing the commotion, the family members came out and rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Meanwhile, family members have not lodged any complaint.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app