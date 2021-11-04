Rajasthan: Judge arrested for sodomising minor to be produced</p><p>in court

Jaipur, Nov 4 Judge Jitendra Gulia, arrested for raping a 14-year-old child, will be produced before a Bharatpur court on Thursday, officials said.

Gulia, who was nabbed from Jaipur, was brought to Bharatpur where his medical tests were conductd in RBM Hospital.

The 14-year-old victim child also reached the court to give a statement but owing to his ill-health, the court directed him to be admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, district collector Himanshu Gupta and SP Devendra Vishnoi had also visted the child at his home.

In the wake of alleged threats by judge's family, the child's family has been provided security.

SP Devendra Vishnoi said that the investigating officer of the case Satish Verma arrested the judge from Jaipur and brought him to Bharatpur.

Meanwhile, a counsellor has been appointed for the child and his family.

After the case was registered, the judge filed a case of blackmailing against the child's mother.

Later, the child's family left Rajasthan and went to Agra in protest. Here, the child's health deteriorated and he had to be put on oxygen.

He is also battling depression since the incident.

The child's mother lodged a case of sodomy against the judge. She said that her child used to go to a club to play tennis, where Gulia befriended him and started taking him to his house.

He used to misbehave with the child by drugging him. The judge molested the child for about a month.

Apart from this, two fellow clerks of the judge also misbehaved with the child. They are absconding.

