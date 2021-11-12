Rajnath Singh attends consultation meeting on UP Defence Corridor in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Friday attended the consultation meeting on Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the meeting.

Later today the Union Minister is scheduled to visit Babu Banarsi Das University where he will unveil a statue of Dr Akhilesh Das.

Singh is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow.

On Saturday, Singh will attend the inauguration and foundation-laying function at PTC Industries Complex at Kanpur Road, thereafter he will attend a program organized by Mamta Charitable Trust. He will also inaugurate a new branch of St Joseph school, the senior official informed.

He will attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the All India Ex-Servicemen Services Council at Telibagh on Sunday.

He is expected to leave for Delhi at 04:20 pm on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor