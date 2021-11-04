Rajnath Singh extends Diwali greetings to nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to his Twitter, Singh said, "Warm wishes to you and your entire family on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. May this festival increase the joy, progress, happiness and prosperity in your life, this is the wish of God."

This year Diwali is being celebrated on Thursday, that is, November 4.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

( With inputs from ANI )

