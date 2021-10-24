Rajnath Singh to address Ambassdors' Round Table Conference tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing Ambassdors' Round Table Conference on Monday.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will address the Ambassdors' Round Table Conference tomorrow at 11.00 am in New Delhi," tweeted the office of the Defence Minister.

