Rajnath Singh to address Ambassdors' Round Table Conference tomorrow
By ANI | Published: October 24, 2021 03:30 PM2021-10-24T15:30:06+5:302021-10-24T15:40:02+5:30
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing Ambassdors' Round Table Conference on Monday.
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will address the Ambassdors' Round Table Conference tomorrow at 11.00 am in New Delhi," tweeted the office of the Defence Minister.
( With inputs from ANI )
