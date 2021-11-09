Rakesh Tikait warns Centre of intensifying farmers' protest

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday warns the Centre of intensifying the farmers' agitation in the Purvanchal region in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, adding the upcoming Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow will prove to be the "last nail in the coffin for the three black laws".

Taking to Twitter, Tikait said the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 will be 'historic'.

"The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 will be historic. It will prove to be the last nail in the coffin for the anti-farmer government and the three black laws. Now, the farmers' movement will also intensify in Purvanchal," Tikait tweeted.

Earlier, Tikait had said that farmers will strengthen the agitation from November 27 by reaching Delhi borders on tractors.

Tikait also warned that the Centre saying that if the administration pulls down farmers' tents at protest sites, they will set tents at police stations and District Magistrate's offices.

Last month, the Delhi Police night started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

The stretch was shut for over 11 months ever since the farmers' agitation started and commuters have been citing inconvenience during their travelling.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor