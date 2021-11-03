Rape survivor's father dies mysteriously

Kanpur, Nov 3 Father of a rape survivor died under mysterious circumstances in Kanpur.

The relatives took the body to his native village for the last rites on Tuesday, but as soon as police came to know about it, they reached the village and took the body in their custody and sent it for a post-mortem.

As per the police, the last rites will take place only after the post-mortem examination.

The rape survivor had accused a retired inspector Dinesh Tripathi, a resident of Prayagraj, of rape.

Tripathi, who had been posted in Kanpur for a long time, resided in Chakeri police station area. He had employed the girl's father in his house as a caretaker.

On August 11, 2020, he allegedly raped the 11-year-old daughter of the caretaker.

The girl in her statement given in the court alleged that the retired inspector had raped her four times in the past. The accused has been in jail since then.

