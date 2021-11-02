RBI Governor meets MDs, CEOs of PSBs, pvt banks

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das met MDs and CEOs of Public Sector Banks and certain Private Sector Banks over Video Conference, said a press release from the RBI on Tuesday.

The RBI Governor held separate meetings with the MD and CEOs of Public Sector Banks and certain Private Sector Banks on November 2, 2021, through a video conference. The meetings were attended by Deputy Governors MK Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

In his opening remarks, the Governor acknowledged the improved financial and operational resilience of the banking sector which impart strength to financial stability.

He emphasised the need for banks to continue providing necessary support in the revival of economic activity. He also advised the banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks and maintain the stability of not only the institutions themselves but also the overall financial system.

