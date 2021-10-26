Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area

By ANI | Published: October 26, 2021 06:47 PM2021-10-26T18:47:11+5:302021-10-26T18:55:02+5:30

A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area | Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area

Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area

Next

A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Two people were reported missing after heavy snowfall in the area.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Reasi policeReasi police