Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area
By ANI | Published: October 26, 2021 06:47 PM2021-10-26T18:47:11+5:302021-10-26T18:55:02+5:30
A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"Two people were reported missing after heavy snowfall in the area.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app