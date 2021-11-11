'Remarkable emphasis on empathy runs throughout Dale Carnegie's body of work'

By IANS | Published: November 11, 2021 12:51 PM2021-11-11T12:51:03+5:302021-11-11T13:05:30+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 11 In yet another affirmation that old is gold, heres an amazingly easy-to-read book that ...

'Remarkable emphasis on empathy runs throughout Dale Carnegie's body of work' | 'Remarkable emphasis on empathy runs throughout Dale Carnegie's body of work'

'Remarkable emphasis on empathy runs throughout Dale Carnegie's body of work'

Next

New Delhi, Nov 11 In yet another affirmation that old is gold, heres an amazingly easy-to-read book that sparkles with stories and simple super-tips, carefully selected for young readers from the best-selling works of American writer, lecturer and developer of courses in public speaking, self-improvement, interpersonal skills and corporate training Dale Carnegie

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app