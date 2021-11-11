'Remarkable emphasis on empathy runs throughout Dale Carnegie's body of work'

New Delhi, Nov 11 In yet another affirmation that old is gold, heres an amazingly easy-to-read book that sparkles with stories and simple super-tips, carefully selected for young readers from the best-selling works of American writer, lecturer and developer of courses in public speaking, self-improvement, interpersonal skills and corporate training Dale Carnegie

