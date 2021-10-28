Role of ministries, agencies involved in coastal security to be strengthened soon after meeting with PM Modi

To make coastal security "impenetrable", the role of several ministries and agencies, involved in coastal security, will be strengthened soon after a meeting of all stakeholders under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The decision was the outcome of a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the subject of Coastal Security. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the meeting in Parliament premises on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the "appropriate and adequate steps after discussions with all states will be taken to make coastal security impenetrable".

Addressing the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that as per the guidelines of Prime Minister Modi, the department of Border Management under the Ministry of Home Affairs has been working over the last few years in the direction of further strengthening of coastal security and more can be done with suggestions received from all.

Shah said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is seriously assessing the challenges being faced in coastal security and that in view of the suggestions given in the meeting, appropriate and adequate steps would be taken to make coastal security impenetrable along with the states.

Shah said that for the first time all the islands of the country have been surveyed and many important decisions are being taken on the basis of reports received in this regard.

He said that many ministries and agencies have a role in coastal security and by establishing mutual coordination amongst them, coastal security will be further strengthened after a meeting with stakeholders very soon under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi.

Several important topics were discussed at the meeting and suggestions were also made to strengthen coastal security at par with land border security, mentions the statement.

Members present in the meeting also suggested the formation of a separate Coastal Police Cadre in all the states and monitoring of islands and coastal areas with the help of technology, said the MHA statement.

Apart from this, the statement said, proper allocation of budget for all-round development of coastal areas and effective operation of Coastal Police Stations was emphasized. For this, the need for proper training of policemen and training of fishermen from the point of view of safety was also emphasized.

Using technology to prevent collisions between ships and fishing boats at sea was also discussed, and members also stressed increasing maritime trade and the Blue economy along with coastal security.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by the Department of Border Management on the steps taken to further strengthen coastal security, in which the completion of Phase-I and Phase-II of the Coastal Security Plan and commencement of Phase-III were discussed.

Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Ajay Mishra, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Fisheries Secretary, Indian Coast Guard officials and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs were present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

