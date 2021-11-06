SAD chief, leaders, workers protest outside Punjab CM's residence over petrol, diesel prices

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with party leaders and workers staged a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's residence in Chandigarh demanding compensation to farmers for reducing the prices of petrol and diesel.

Prices of petrol and diesel have been seeing an upward trend over the past few weeks. The prices of the two petroleum products reduced after Centre announced a cut in excise duty of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Subsequently, several states and union territories reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, Punjab, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are yet to take a decision.

Taking to Twitter, Badal said, "Akali workers today conducted a political surgical strike on CM Charanjit Channi by succeeding in gherao of his residence despite garrisoning of MLA flats & multiple barricading. Akali Dal has sent a clear message to CM - stop photo-ops and fulfil promises made to Punjabis."

He further said, "This corrupt Congress government and it's CM who is only interested in loot and scoot lathi-charged peaceful Akali workers raising voice of farmers demanding compensation of Rs 50,000/acre for cotton growers and reduction in State VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 10/Ltr in front of CM residence."

Badal also tweeted saying: "Akali workers also took on Gandhi family & demanded it stop protecting Cong leaders like #JagdishTytler who conducted '84 genocide besides asking Charanjit Channi why he agreed to elevation of Tytler. I thank our brave workers who resolved to continue to fight rights of Pbis (Punjabis)."

( With inputs from ANI )

