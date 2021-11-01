Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges Centre to maintain smooth supply of fertilisers, tackle black marketing

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) urged the centre on Sunday to ensure the smooth supply of fertilisers in the country and control their price rise and black-marketing.

SKM made these remarks after the death of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the queue for purchasing fertilizers or died by suicide due to not being able to get fertilisers for their crops. The Bundelkhand region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also asserted on Sunday that there is no shortage of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and other fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh.

The farm union collective also said in its press release that a passage for movement of two wheleers and ambulances has been made at the Tikri Border, in addition to the traffic passage allowed by the protesting farmers over the past few months.

Delhi Police on Thursday night started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. The stretch was shut for over 11 months ever since the farmers' agitation started and commuters have been citing inconvenience during their travelling.

According to the release, the collective also paid its tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and the socialist thinker Acharya Narendra Dev. The release noted Patel's contributions in the Kheda farmer struggle (1918) and Bardoli farmers satyagraha.

"SKM notes that in the investigation related to Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' massacre, the SIT is reporting that 75 statements have been recorded so far, and 60 eyewitnesses have been provided with security so far, with 16 more likely to get the same. SKM invites local farmers to take the help of the 7-member advocates' team put together for legal aid, so that justice can be secured. SKM continues to demand the arrest and sacking of Ajay Mishra Teni who continues to function as a Minister of State for Home affairs. Today, in Odisha, Ajay Mishra Teni's convoy faced a local protest," added the SKM in their release.

SKM also said that a joint Mahapanchayat by youth, students, farmers and labourers at Khatkar Toll Plaza, Jind, Harayana saw a huge turnout on Sunday. "Many youths participated and several SKM leaders also were the main speakers in this Mahapanchayat," SKM further said about the event.

"Shaheed Kisan Asthi Kalash Yatras are continuing in different places as planned earlier, one such yatra is going through Etawah in UP, while three other yatras are going through Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra," added SKM.

The SKM has also called upon farmers in all the adjoining states of Delhi to come in large numbers to strengthen all the morchas.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

