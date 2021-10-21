Sanitation worker died in UP Police custody, family seeking justice, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that Arun Valmiki, a sanitation worker, had died in police custody in Uttar Pradesh and his family is seeking justice.

"Arun Valmiki has died in police custody. His family is seeking justice. The Uttar Pradesh government has acted against the message of Bhagwan Valmiki on his jayanti," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

She sought a high-level probe and strict action against the "guilty" personnel of Agra Police.

She also sought compensation for his family.

A sanitisation worker, who was arrested by the police in the connection with a theft of Rs 25 lakh from a Malkhana (warehouse) on October 19, died in police custody on Wednesday.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said that "the deceased admitted to his crime during the investigation and police recovered Rs 25 lakh from his house successfully".

"During the search and recovery of the stolen money, the deceased fell ill. The police and his family rushed him to the hospital where he is declared brought dead by the doctors," the SSP further said.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and further action will be taken, the SSP said.

Speaking to ANI, Agra Additional Director General (DGP) Rajiv Krishna said the family has filed a complaint "where they said the deceased died because he was beaten to death in the custody".

Action will be taken if there was any negligence in the custody.

"Our officers are in contact with his family, they are cooperating in the case. Action will be taken if there was any negligence," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor