SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking facilities for women facing domestic violence

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking strict compliance under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act across the country and providing effective legal aid to females abused in matrimonial homes and creating shelter homes for them post lodging of complaints against husbands and inlaws.

A Bench headed by Justice UU Lalit sought response from the Central ministries -- Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It posted the matter for hearing on December 6.

The plea filed by an NGO 'We the Women of India' sought proper implementation of provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, the appointment of protection officers, service providers, setting up shelter homes for the protection of victims.

It sought direction from the apex court to direct all authorities, mandated to implement the Domestic Violence Act in letter and spirit, for appointment of Protection Officers, enumeration of Service Providers (legal aid), and Shelter Homes as mandated under the law enacted to protect women from domestic violence.

The plea said domestic violence continues to be the most common crime against women in India despite the Domestic Violence Act, 2005 coming into force more than 15 years back.

It said, "As per the National Crime Records Bureau report for the year 2019, out of 4.05 lakh reported cases categorized under 'crimes against women', over 30 per cent were domestic violence cases."

The petition quoted National Family Health Survey and said "about 86 per cent of the women victims of domestic violence never seek help, which means only 14 per cent scout for help and a meager 7% of them reach out to the relevant authorities under the DV Act."

( With inputs from ANI )

