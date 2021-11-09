Schools, colleges to remain closed on Nov 10-11 due rains in Puducherry, Karaikal

Due to continuous rainfall in and around the Union Territory, Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Tuesday said all schools and colleges in the UT and Karaikal will remain closed on November 10 and 11.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated "extremely heavy falls" over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 09-11 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11.

The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during the next 4 days and over Southeast Arabian sea along and off Kerala coast during the next 24 hours.

"The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area (Remnant of the Depression) over central parts of Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move west-southwestwards during next 3 days," IMD said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor