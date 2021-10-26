Schools in Himachal to remain closed from Nov 1 to 6 for Diwali break

The schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed from November 1 to November 6 for the Diwali break.

The state government on Tuesday informed that all government and private schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will remain closed from November 1 to November 6.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

