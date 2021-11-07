Search team recovers body parts suspected to be of 5-yr old boy who went missing on Diwali night in Shimla

The search team of police and forest department on Saturday recovered the body parts suspected to be of a five-year-old boy who went missing on Diwali night and believed to have become prey of a leopard in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

Speaking to ANI, SHO Sandeep Chaudhary said, "We were searching for the boy for last two days and finally, we found a skull and body parts in a forest near Downdale area yesterday. However, we cannot say anything that the body parts belong to him."

Chaudhary further stated that the suspected body parts will be sent for post mortem on Sunday and experts will clarify the doubts regarding identity. "The identity can only be confirmed after postmortem," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the boy's mother said that her son was attacked by a leopard when they were busy in Diwali celebrations. However, the forest official had said that it does not seem to be a leopard attack.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor