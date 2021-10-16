Second Edition of Naval Commanders' Conference to be held from October 18-22

The second edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference of 2021 is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 18 to 22, informed the Indian Navy on Saturday.

The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with Senior Government Officials through an institutionalised forum.

A statement issued by the Indian Navy informed, "Due to the rapidly changing geostrategic situation of the region, the significance and importance of the conference is manifold. It is an institutionalised platform to deliberate, direct, devise and decide issues of utmost importance, which will shape the future course of the Indian Navy."

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to national security.

Amongst many issues being discussed, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh along with other Naval Commanders will review major operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months and deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives.

The Navy has focused on being a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force and despite the COVID- 19 pandemic, continues to assiduously execute its mandate. The Indian Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India's rising maritime interests. Indian Naval ships on 'Mission Based Deployments' across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) have remained poised for quick response to any developing situation.

Indian Navy ships deployed in the Gulf of Aden and the Persian Gulf continue to provide security for trade flowing through these areas. In 2020-21, these ships undertook multiple COVID related outreach missions to provide food and medical aid to IOR littoral nations and beyond as part of the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The Indian Navy remains committed to providing all support to the nation's fight against the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and the Chiefs of Indian Army Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane and Indian Air Force Marshal VR Chaudhari would also interact with the Naval Commanders to address the convergence of the three Services vis-a-vis the operational environment, and on avenues for augmenting tri-service synergy.

( With inputs from ANI )

