Security beefed up in North Tripura's Panisagar following violence

The security arrangements have been tightened in North Tripura district following tension in Panisagar and Dharmanagar area after violence during a procession by VHP.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Northern Range Lalhimnga Darlong, said, "Exaggerated and perverted rumours were being spread in social media that could spread high tension between two religious communities."

He, however, said that some miscreants who participated in a rally called by Vishva Hindu Parishad indulged in the violence.

Darlong said Vishva Hindu Parishad took out a protest procession against the recent violence in Bangladesh.

"It was a huge gathering. Some miscreants from the procession vandalised the mosque at Chamtali and set afire four shops in adjoining Rua Market. Later on, three private houses located nearby Rua mosque were also ransacked," he said.

Darlong said police acted swiftly to defuse the tension.

"The police acted immediately and brought the situation under control. The investigation has already started and additional security personnel from TSR, CRPF and BSF have been deployed in the area. Additional manpower has been brought from other districts as well to ensure full-proof security in the area," the DIG said.

He appealed to the people not to get swayed by emotions and rumours and cooperate with police if they find anyone involved in a malicious campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor