Security forces recover firearms, IED components in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

By ANI | Published: November 11, 2021 01:29 PM2021-11-11T13:29:13+5:302021-11-11T13:40:03+5:30

Security forces on Thursday morning recovered firearms, IED components and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"In a joint search operation today morning, the 38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Chhattisgarh Police recovered firearms, IED components and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region," said ITBP.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Tags :Border PoliceItbp