Senior Congress leader GS Bali passes away

Senior Congress leader GS Bali passed away on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness.

He was aged 67 and breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

His son Raghubir Singh Bali confirmed the news on social media.

"With a very heavy heart, I have to inform that my revered father and dear to all of you, Shri GS Bali ji is no more with us. Last night, he breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi. My father may not be in this world but his ideals and guidance will remain in our hearts forever," informed RS Bali in a tweet in Hindi.

GS Bali was born in July, 1954 at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor