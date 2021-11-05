Seven killed in two road accidents in Andhra

Amaravati, Nov 5 Seven people, including five women, were killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Friday, police said.

In a hit-and-run case, five women were killed and eight injured on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Pamidi. The accident occurred around 5.30 a.m. when an auto-rickshaw carrying agricultural labourers was hit by an unknown vehicle, believed to be a truck.

The workers were on their way to Kottalapalli village to work in agriculture fields. Police said the three-wheeler was being driven on a wrong route which apparently led to the collision.

The truck driver sped away from the scene. Police were trying to identify the vehicle by scanning CCTV footage.

Such was the impact of the collision that the auto-rickshaw was badly mangled and the body parts of the deceased were seen strewn around. The injured were shifted to a hospital, where the condition of two is stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Shankaramma (48), Nagaveni (40), Savitri (41), Subbamma (45)and Chowdamma (35). The victims were residents of Koppalakonda in Garladinne mandal.

In another incident, about 10 km from the scene of the first mishap, two pedestr were killed. According to police, a car hit two pedestr on the national highway near Miduthuru in Peddavadugur mandal. The deceased were identified as Yakub (62) and Narayanaswamy (60), both residents of Edururu village of Pamidi mandal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor