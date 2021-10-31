Shipping Minister Sonowal inaugurates Valiyazhikkal Lighthouse in Kerala

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a new lighthouse at Valiyazhikkal area in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Saturday.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Alappuzha MP, Haripad MLA and senior officers.

After obtaining the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance and other statutory clearance, the 41.26 metres height pentagonal RCC tower with elevator and allied buildings have been constructed and the lighthouse is currently on trial run since June 3, 2021, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways informed in an official communication.

Sonowal stated in his address that the Govt has approved the development of 75 lighthouses for tourism as a part of the 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Valiyazhikkal lighthouse is one of them.

"11 other Lighthouses in Kerala have been earmarked for the development of tourism," Sonowal said.

The location at Valiyazhikkal beach shall be a tourist destination and endorse the tourism activity in the area by providing a scenic view of the sea to the tourists and thereby generating job and economical benefits for the locals.

( With inputs from ANI )

