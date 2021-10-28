Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat administration provides rent-free spaces to sellers of earthenware amid ongoing festive season

Rent-free space to sell earthenware being provided to pottery workers by the Shivamogga Zila Panchayat has helped the women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) selling earthenware in cutting their production cost by half.

This will help sellers of earthen lamps to sell their goods without any hassle during the ongoing festive season.

The move will not only reduce the prices of earthen lamps for the customers and save a bit of their money but providing rent-free spaces will also help the sellers walk away with more money in their pockets after-sales.

SHGs would not have to pay rents till Diwali, which will be celebrated all over India on November 4.

Shivamogga Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vaishali said to ANI, "As per the orders of the government, the Zila Panchayat is providing support to pottery workers by giving them rent-free spaces to sell their earthenware at the Zila panchayat office premises. This help will eventually be expanded after SHGs from more talukas approach us for the same."

The government has asked the administration to bring all SHGs under the programme named 'Sanjeeveni Okkoota'. Women will also get financial help under it. Earthen lamp selling is also a part of the problem.

( With inputs from ANI )

