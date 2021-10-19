Shocking! 18-year-old stabbed to death by his friends in Delhi

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy was murdered by his friends in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday night. The police has not yet made any arrests. According to the victim’s family the murderers passed communal remarks while killing him. But the police has refuted the family's claim and said that the fight was over money issue and all involved were friends. Sources have also revealed that the fight was over a girl. The exact cause of the murder is not yet clear. The entire incident of the killing was captured on CCTV footage and has since gone viral on social media.

The video also shows local residents and passersby but not intervening to save the teenager. The deceased identified as Imran, was a resident of Sangam Vihar and worked as a salesman in a store in south Delhi. The police received a call Sunday night saying that a boy had been stabbed by a group of men. A police team then rushed to the spot and found the youth bleeding profusely. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where the doctors declared him dead.