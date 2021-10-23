Shocking! Mother throws three-month old girl in water tank, dies

An shocking incident has taken place in Madhya Pradesh, where a mother killed her own three-month old girl. The shocking thing is that the woman has conspired to kill the girl by searching on Google. This heartbreaking incident has taken place in Ujjain. A ruthless mother has drowned her three-month-old daughter. The woman had searched Google for how to kill a girl. Police have arrested the accused mother in the case and are investigating further.

According to the information received, the shocking incident took place in Khach Road area of ​​Ujjain. The woman did a Google search and threw her three-month-old girl in a water tank. The new born' body was found in a water tank and shocked the whole family. But the girl's mother was suspected of killing the girl. After a thorough investigation by the police, the woman confessed to the murder. Based on the evidence, police have arrested the mother who killed the girl.

Shortly before the murder, the accused mother did a Google search on how to drown the girl and finally decided to kill the girl on October 12. Police arrested the mother after learning that she was looking for information on social media to kill the child. Earlier, the woman's husband Arpit, mother-in-law Anita and father-in-law Subhash Bhatewara had expressed suspicion on the mother Swati. Accordingly, it was further investigated.

The three-month-old daughter of Arpit Bhatewara, a resident of Station Road in Khachraud, went missing on the afternoon of October 12. Arpit had reported the girl missing. During the search, Virti's body was found in a water tank on the third floor of the house. While investigating the case, it was found that Virti was thrown into a water tank by her mother Swati Bhatewara (28). Swati was arrested on Friday. Swati and Arpit were married in February 2019.