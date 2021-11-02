Shop owner throws out girl from shop for wearing Jeans, not 'burqa'

An outrageous incident has taken place in Assam. A shocking case has come to light in which a girl was thrown out of a shop for wearing jeans and not a burqa in a case of moral policing. A shop owner in Vishwanath district of Assam abused a girl. The owner of the shop, Nurul Amin, not only denied her service but also allegedly shamed the girl for wearing jeans instead of a burqa. A complaint has been lodged with the police and some people have been arrested for beating up the girl's father. According to police, the incident took place at a mobile phone shop at Vishwanath Chariyali, about 230 km away.

The girl had gone to the shop to buy earphones. This time the shop owner Nurul Amin refused to give her earphones. He also shamed the girl for wearing jeans instead of a burqa, abused her and then pushed her out of the shop. "When I reached the shop, the shop owner misbehaved with me and told me not to come back to the shop. He pushed me out of the shop," the girl said. No one objected to the shopkeeper's behavior.

"My daughter was misbehaved and kicked out from Nurul's shop for wearing jeans instead of a burqa. These people are trying to bring the Taliban system in Assam and forcing girls to wear burqa and Hijab," the girl's father said.

"We are born and brought up in Assam and following Assamese culture. My daughter is pursuing BCA (Bachelor of Computer Application). She has done her studies from a government school, not in private. She studied in Assamese culture but now these people are trying to make her follow the Taliban style by wearing burqa and Hijab," he said.

Speaking to journalists, the girl said, "When I reached the shop, the owner who is an elderly person told me that if I visited his house in jeans, it would impact his family because his daughter-in-law wears a burqa or hijab."

The girl when returned home she complained about the incident to her family. When her father went to the shop to protest, he said, he was beaten up by family members of the shopkeeper.