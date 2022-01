Shopian Encounter: District Commander of LeT's The Resistance Front neutralised

One of the two terrorists neutralised in the Dragad area encounter, in Shopian district on Wednesday morning, was associated with proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed that the neutralise terrorist has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, the District Commander of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's The Resistance Front (LeT-TRF).

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since July 2020. He was involved in the killing of one poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani at Litter, Pulwama. Wani was the District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's The Resistance Front (LeT-TRF)," he said.

So far, the IGP informed that as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks.

( With inputs from ANI )

