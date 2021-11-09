Siliguri: TMC protests over fuel price hike

Trinamool Congress on Monday organised a protest march in Siliguri over rising fuel prices across the country.

A group of women protestors raised slogans regarding the price hike of LPG cylinders. Some agitators even sat on bullock carts with posters to protest against rising fuel prices.

Talking to ANI, a protestor said, "The Centre is increasing the prices of petrol and diesel uncontrollably. They are not understanding the plight of people."

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh had slammed the TMC-led government in West Bengal for not slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and called the state government "fraudulent".

Earlier on November 3, the central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively and the Finance Ministry had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

( With inputs from ANI )

