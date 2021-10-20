Singhu Border incident: SIT formed to probe allegations of Lakhbir Singh's sister

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the allegations of the sister of Lakhbir Singh, whose mutilated body was found hanging at the Singhu border.

According to an official statement issued by the Punjab Government, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Wednesday constituted the SIT to probe the allegations.

The SIT has been constituted under the Chairmanship of ADGP-cum-Director, Bureau of Investigation Punjab Varinder Kumar. DIG Ferozepur Range Inderbir Singh and SSP Tarn Taran Harvinder Singh Virk are its members.

As per the information, Raj Kaur, a resident of Kassel in District Tam Taran, had alleged that her brother Lakhbir Singh, was allured by some unknown persons and taken to Singhu border, where "he was murdered by some Nihangs on October 15 on sacrilege charges".

"ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation Varinder Kumar may co-opt any other police officers posted in the State for the inquiry as per needs and requirements," read the statement adding that he would also be at liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other Wing/Unit of the Punjab Police in this regard.

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR was registered in the case, said the DSP.

The man was identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, had no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

Three Nihangs were detained by Haryana Police on Saturday in connection with the incident.

The first accused was identified by the police as Sarvajeet Singh who was earlier detained from Kundli in Sonipat on Friday evening.

The second accused in the Singhu Border incident was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday outside a Gurudwara in Rakh Devidass Pura, Amarkot village, Punjab. The accused was identified as Narayan Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

