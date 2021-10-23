Software engineer dies by suicide, few days later girlfriend also ends life

A disturbing incident has taken place in Hooghly district of West Bengal. A software youth and a PhD student have committed suicide here in Kanhaipur. The 35-year-old highly educated couple died by suicide in their room. The late Manojit Sinha was a software engineer who worked for a big company in Kolkata.

The deceased was a resident of Ketugram in Vardhman district. But for the job, he used to live in a rented room at Kanhaipur in Hooghly. While his girlfriend Pooja was pursuing PhD degree. Living in the same area, the two came in contact with each other. The Corona pandemic threatened the job of a software engineer. On the other hand, as they were 35 years old, the pressure on them to get married was increasing. The youth had been living under mental stress for the past few months due to fear of losing his job and financial security. That is why he took the extreme step of committing suicide.

Initially, Manojit committed suicide by hanging himself in his room. After that, when the news spread in the area, his girlfriend Pooja also got upset. After that, Pooja also committed suicide by hanging herself at home. On the day of Lakshmi Puja, when the landlord Bhaskar Sengupta went to Manojit's room to offer prasad, he was shocked to see Manojit's body hanging. The incident was immediately reported to the police. Police arrived at the scene and sent the body to a hospital for postmortem.

Upon learning of the incident, the Pooja came to Manojit's room crying but she wasn't allowed to enter the house. Pooja then returned to her home. Pooja committed suicide by writing a suicide note. In it, she said, Manojit had been suffering from financial reasons for the past few days. He also feared being fired. So he left this world. She also said that she is also ending her life. According to the information given to the police by Pooja's mother, Pooja went to the room after the meal. The next day it was too late but she did not come out of the room.Her body was found hanging from the cieling fan. Police are currently investigating both the incidents.



