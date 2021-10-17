Southern Naval Command increases readiness for rescue ops amid flood-like situation in Kerala

In view of a red alert issued in five districts of Kerala amid flood-like situation following heavy rains in the state, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has gone up in readiness for assisting local administration in rescue operations, informed sources in the SNC on Saturday.

According to sources, the helicopters are also ready to be deployed once the weather is conducive for air operations.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) sought assistance from the Indian Navy for airlifting of families trapped in rainwater at the Koottickal Village of Kottayam district of Kerala.

Currently, KDSMA is in touch with the Naval Authorities, who have kept an aircraft on standby which will be launched subject to weather conditions en-route and destination. As per Southern Naval Command, a team of naval divers and rescue team is ready to be deployed at short notice.

