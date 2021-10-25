Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram on Monday said the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country.

In a press release, the IMD stated, "In view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today, the 25th October 2021."

The release further added, "Simultaneously with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon rains have commenced over extreme south peninsular India today, the 25th October 2021."

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood by tomorrow. It is likely to move westwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure Area is likely to form over central parts of South Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours," said the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

