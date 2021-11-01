SP leader Rakesh Pratap Singh holds dharna against UP govt over lack of road construction

Samajwadi Party leader Rakesh Pratap Singh on Sunday sat on a dharna near a Gandhi statue at a General Post Office (GPO) after submitting his resignation to the assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit over lack of road construction in his constituency.

Many Samajwadi Party workers joined him in this protest and all of them chanted slogans in support of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the party itself.

"The fast will be indefinite until the government does not wake up. I had submitted a memorandum to District Officer on October 2 and had also sent copies of it to the Chief Minister and other ministers and told them that I would sit on a fast near Gandhi statue on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. I have been trying to get these two roads built for the last three years, I met many ministers, went to many offices. But still, roads were not made. This tells a lot about the development done by the government. No work has been done in my constituency," Singh said while talking to ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh had met the assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit and submitted his resignation from the assembly due to the issue of lack of road construction in his constituency.

"I have been struggling to get my demands met. I was only given assurances in the House for roads in rural areas, which is why I realized that there's no point to sit in a House (stay as an MLA) where govt lies," Singh had said about his resignation.

"Someday CM, Union Home Minister should leave helicopters, NHAI's roads and travel to rural roads to see the reality. Increasing budget on papers won't repair roads... They claim that all roads are pothole-free but I feel only potholes are left, not roads," he had added.

( With inputs from ANI )

