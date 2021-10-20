SP, SBSP form alliance ahead of UP assembly elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) entered into alliance ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly, said SBSP National President OP Rajbhar on Wednesday.

He said, "Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have come together to remove Bharatiya Janata Party from power in UP. I have invited Akhilesh Yadav for a mahapanchayat on October 27 at Mau."

In 2019, the UP chief minister had dismissed OP Rajbhar from the state cabinet after he accused the government of not doing enough for the backward caste people.

Seven members of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party including OP Rajbhar's son Arvind Rajbhar were also dismissed from their services in committees set up by Uttar Pradesh Government with immediate effect.

( With inputs from ANI )

