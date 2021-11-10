Special investigation team formed as Raj MP attacked again by miscreants

Jaipur, Nov 10 The Rajasthan police on Wednesday formed a special investigation team after the BJP's Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli was attacked by unknown miscreants for the second time in the last 6 months. The attackers reportedly fired three shots outside the house of Koli.

After this attack, Koli's health deteriorated and she was rushed to a hospital.

After the attack, the police reached the spot and found three empty cartridges. No trace of the attackers has been found so far.

According to the police, the attack on the MP took place at around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday night at her residence in Bayana. The attackers fired three rounds at her house. They put her photo outside the gate and put a cross mark on it. The attackers also pasted a letter threatening to kill the MP.

In the letter pasted outside Koli's house, the attackers used abusive language.

Koli is the MP from Bharatpur for the first time. Ranjeeta's father-in-law Gangaram Koli has been the MP of Bharatpur twice.

There was an attack on Ranjeeta about five months ago as well. At that time the MP was returning after inspecting hospitals. On Tuesday too, she returned to her home after holding a public hearing in Bharatpur.

Police officials confirmed that a special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the attack. Director General of Police ML Lather said that this team has been constituted under the leadership of SOG SP Manish Tripathi and includes Bharatpur Additional SP Vandita Rana and others. A case has been registered in Bayana police station under sections 384, 506 IPS, 3/25 Arms Act.

