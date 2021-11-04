Speeding truck kills 4 in UP

Unnao (UP), Nov 4 Four persons were killed after a speeding truck crushed them on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway.

The victims had stopped their car to purchase guavas when the truck hit their vehicle from behind.

The incident took place under Ganga ghat police circle in Unnao district on Wednesday night.

The impact of the accident was so great that the car overturned due to the collision and cartwheeled for 50 metres.

The driver abandoned the truck and fled from the spot after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar, 47, Shiv Narain 45, Ramesh Gupta 35, Balram Gupta, 65. All are residents of a village in Hasanganj area of Unnao and were on their way to Kanpur.

Circle officer, city, Kripa Shankar, said that efforts are on to trace the errant driver.

"A 14-year-old boy was also injured and is being treated in the district hospital," he said.

