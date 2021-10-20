Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in AP's Srikakulam

By ANI | Published: October 20, 2021 05:17 PM2021-10-20T17:17:10+5:302021-10-20T17:25:07+5:30

One student was killed and five other students were injured after a school bus plunged into a roadside pond near Etcherla Mandal in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in AP's Srikakulam | Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in AP's Srikakulam

Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in AP's Srikakulam

Next

One student was killed and five other students were injured after a school bus plunged into a roadside pond near Etcherla Mandal in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Etcherla Mandal Sub-inspector Ramu toldthat the school bus was travelling from Badevanipeta to Kongram village in Etcherla Mandal when it fell into the pond.

The accident took place 3 kilometres from Badevanipeta village where one student was killed and five others were rescued with minor injuries, he informed.

He said, "The incident occurred due to a mechanical problem. The driver said the brake was not working. We have been looking into the matter and an investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Etcherla mandal