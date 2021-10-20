Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in AP's Srikakulam

One student was killed and five other students were injured after a school bus plunged into a roadside pond near Etcherla Mandal in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Etcherla Mandal Sub-inspector Ramu toldthat the school bus was travelling from Badevanipeta to Kongram village in Etcherla Mandal when it fell into the pond.

The accident took place 3 kilometres from Badevanipeta village where one student was killed and five others were rescued with minor injuries, he informed.

He said, "The incident occurred due to a mechanical problem. The driver said the brake was not working. We have been looking into the matter and an investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor