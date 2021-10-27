Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kins of those who died in fire accident in Kallakurichi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of the people who died in the fire accident at a firecracker shop in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu.

He also announced Rs 1 lakh to those wounded and undergoing treatment in intensive care ward.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care would be delivered from the #CMRF fund," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Five people lost their lives after a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.

District Collector PN Sridhar, said, "Five people were killed in fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu."Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

