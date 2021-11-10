Tamil Nadu: IMD issues red alert for November 11 in Chennai, adjoining areas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, on Wednesday issued a red alert in Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu between November 10 and 11.

Balachandran, Deputy Director General, IMD-Chennai, said, "On November 11, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Chennai, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai districts."

He further said, "The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a Depression and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of November 11."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor