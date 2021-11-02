Tamil Nadu logs 973 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 973 new COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

According to the health bulletin released, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,147.

The state reported 1,114 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,57,282.The death toll has gone up to 36,157 with 21 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor