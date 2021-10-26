Tamil Nadu: Massive fire breaks out at firecracker shop, 5 killed

At least five people were killed in a massive fire in a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

District Collector PN Sridhar informed that fire tenders from Kallakuruchi and Shankarapuram have reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

A firefighting operation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

