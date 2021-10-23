Tamil Nadu reports 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,531.

The state reported 1,392 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,43,431.

The death toll has mounted to 35,987 with 19 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,91,32,122 tests so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor