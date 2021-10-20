Tamil Nadu reports 1,170 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,170 new COVID-19 and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 14,058.

The state saw 1,418 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,40,627.

The death toll has mounted to 35,948 with 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,88,73,664 tests so far.

