Tamil Nadu reports 14 deaths due to heavy rains

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on Thursday.

"Till now, 14 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rains. Due to overnight rainfall, there is waterlogging in parts of Chennai today. 13 subways waterlogged will be cleared, 160 fallen trees removed. In last four days, almost 20 lakh people given food packets in Chennai," said Kumar Jayanth.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai said that extremely heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

"The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lies about 140 km southeast of Chennai. The Depression will cross between north Tamil Nadu and south around Chennai by Thursday evening," IMD Chennai's Deputy Director-General S. Balachandran told ANI.

He further said that strong winds will prevail and "extremely heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in six districts".

Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road.

The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai on Thursday said that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.

"Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly," said DRM, Chennai.

( With inputs from ANI )

