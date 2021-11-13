Tamil Nadu reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 812 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.

During the same duration, 927 people recovered from the infection and a total of 26,67,067 have been discharged so far.

At present, there are 9,830 active infections. The state reported 36,259 deaths due to COVID-19.

The state conducted 1,02,154 RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of tests to 5,24,41,469.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,516 fresh COVID-19 cases in th last 24 hours on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor