Tamil Nadu reports 820 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 820 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

During the same duration, 962 people recovered from the infection and a total of 26,66,140 have been discharged so far.

As of now, there are 10,013 active cases of the disease in the state. The state reported 36,251 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases and 340 fatalities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor