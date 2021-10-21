Teacher thrashes student to death for not doing his homework, arrested

A shocking incident has taken place at Kolasar in Salasar district of Rajasthan. A 7th class student of a private school was brutally beaten by his teacher. The boy was thrashed by the teacher as he didn't do his homework.

Salasar Police SHO Sandeep Bishnoi said that a complaint has been lodged by Kolasar resident Omprakash. Omprakash's son Ganesh is in 7th class studying in a private school, Modern Public School. He has been going to school for the last 2-3 months. Ganesh had told his father 15 days ago that his teacher Manoj was beating him for no reason. Ganesh had gone to school on Wednesday. What happened then has shocked Ganesh's family.

Ganesh's father Omprakash got a call from Manoj, a teacher at the school, around 9.30 am, saying that Ganesh was sitting in the classroom without doing his homework. So he punished and he is unconscious. The father, who was working in the fields, rushed to the school.

The children in the class said that Manoj had beaten Ganesh after which he collapsed on the ground. They said that Ganesh was severely beaten by the teacher. After hi family reached the school, Ganesh was admitted to a private hospital in Salasar in critical condition. Here the doctor declared Ganesh dead. A case of 302 has been filed against teacher Manoj Kumar on the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased Ganesh. Police has arrested the accused teacher. After postmortem Ganesh's body was handed over to his family.