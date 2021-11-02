Tejashwi Yadav hopes to win Kusheshwar Asthan constituency in Bihar's Darbhanga

As the counting of votes is underway for Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat in Darbhanga district and Tarapur Assembly seat in Munger, Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence in winning the bypolls.

As per initial trends, the counting for the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency has begun, wherein, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Ganesh Bharti is leading with 7,523 votes against Janata Dal (United) candidate Aman Bhushan Hajari who has secured 6,853 votes.

Tejashwi is in Darbhanga to monitor the counting of the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly.

"No tampering of votes will be tolerated and I am here to monitor to keep our eyes on each and every activity of people present over here. We are winning that is for sure and we will not let any malpractice happen," Tejashwi said.

"We'll win by handsome margin. If administration or other people will try to create any disturbance, I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here & overseeing everything," he added.

He further said,"it is our duty to save democracy and the mandate given by the people should not be abducted. This is our right to stop any wrongful act and there are many ministers sitting over here, we have to keep an eye on them".

Bypolls were held on October 30 on Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats. The by-elections were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

The by-polls in the two assembly seats have become a battle of prestige for the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav himself campaigned in the Assembly constituencies after he returned to Bihar.

Earlier on Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state of pressurising officials to make people vote in favour of a specific party.Tejashwi had also alleged that there is a lack of development in the state and said that had there been development, the government would have never needed to "distribute gifts" to people.

In 2020, the ruling coalition, NDA secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while Congress won only 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

( With inputs from ANI )

